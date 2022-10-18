ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — A man was dragged to his death on a Rockaway Beach street after he grabbed the door handle of a car and the driver took off, according to authorities.

The man, a 27-year-old whose name has not yet been made public, was found unresponsive near Beach 87th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard around 9:05 p.m. Monday by police responding to a 911 call, officials said.

First responders rushed the man to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Investigators determined that the man had approached a gray Honda sedan on Rockaway Beach Boulevard near Beach 86th Street and grabbed the handle of the rear passenger door, police said. The Honda’s driver then accelerated and the man was dragged down Rockaway Beach Boulevard, authorities said.

The driver swerved into a parked vehicle near Beach 87th Street, causing the man to fall to the street, where he was found by police, officials said.

The driver of the Honda did not stay at the scene, and no arrests had been made as of early Tuesday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).