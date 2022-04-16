ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — Three men left a man unconscious on a sidewalk after attacking him inside a subway station in Queens Thursday night, according to police.

The 44-year-old victim had a dispute with the suspects before they attacked him inside the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights subway station at around 11:50 p.m., authorities said. They punched and kicked him before they took his cane.

Video from the police showed the suspects dragging the victim out of the station and leaving him on a sidewalk unconscious. The man sustained lacerations to his face and head and suffered a fractured rib. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in stable condition.

Watch: Three men dragged a man on a sidewalk and left him unconscious after attacking him inside a nearby subway station in Queens, police said. pic.twitter.com/P7jtYjBE1n — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 16, 2022

Police arrested 36-year-old Palwinder Singh on Friday and charged him with robbery and assault. They are asking for help in finding the other two suspects in connection to the attack.