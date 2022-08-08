The NYPD boats and helicopters are searching for a man in Far Rockaway waters Monday morning, officials said. (Dave Kimmel/PIX11)

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Authorities are searching for a man who vanished in the waters off Far Rockaway Monday morning, according to officials and a law enforcement source.

The man was with a group of friends when he swam out and disappeared, the source said. A person was reported to be in the water near Seagirt Boulevard and Beach 17 Street at around 2 a.m., officials said.

FDNY marine and land units conducted the initial search before the NYPD took over.

Several NYPD officers, boats, and helicopters were searching for the man while his worried family gathered on the beach, according to a PIX11 News video of the scene. The missing man’s mother was seen crying, the footage shows.

More information will be posted when available.

