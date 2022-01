FOREST HILLS, Queens — A 28-year-old man died as he fell while jumping a turnstile at a Queens subway station on Sunday morning, police said.

Video shows the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, misplace his footing and fall, striking his head, sources said.

The man was pronounced dead at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue train station around 6:45 a.m., officials said. No criminality is suspected in his death.

Police have not released the man’s name.