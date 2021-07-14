Man critically injured, 2 hurt in Queens triple shooting: police

JAMAICA, Queens — Three men were injured, one critically, during a triple shooting in Queens early Wednesday, police said.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. in the vicinity of 144th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, authorities said.

A dispute broke out between two groups at the location when shots were fired, according to police.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the right arm, and a 26-year-old man was shot in the right foot, police said. They were both taken to the hospital, and police listed them in stable condition.

The cause of the dispute was not immediately known.

No arrests have been made.

The incident comes amid concerns of gun violence across the five boroughs.  

Less than two hours before the Queens shooting, a man was carjacked and shot by a group on dirt bikes near the Washington Bridge in the Bronx, police said.

Around the same time, shots were fired along Seventh Avenue and West 41st Street in Times Square. No injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

