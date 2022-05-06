ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A victim is in critical condition after being struck at the intersection of 31st Avenue and 33rd Street Friday afternoon, police said.

The 33-year-old pedestrian was found unconscious and unresponsive at the intersection about 3:38 p.m. Police said he sustained trauma to his head and body; he’s listed as being in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

Police are looking for the driver of a black sedan, who they said struck the victim while driving westbound on 31st Avenue. The driver did not remain on scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

