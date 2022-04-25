JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — One person was shot Monday afternoon at the Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer station, police said.

Police said the shooting took place after the victim got into an argument with someone else in the station. He was shot in the chest. The victim is in critical condition.

The MTA has not announced any service changes that appear to be related to the shooting. The E, J and Z trains are running as normal.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.