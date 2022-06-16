QUEENS (PIX11)– A man was convicted of assault after stabbing a man with a broken glass bottle following a minor car accident nearly two years ago, prosecutors said Thursday.

Robert Finley, 46, allegedly struck the victim in the head and then used shards of the broken glass to stab the man in the mouth and cheek during the November 2020 incident, authorities said. The victim needed about 150 stitches and still has the scars on his face, prosecutors said.

Finley was driving past the man’s vehicle near Liverpool Avenue and 109th Avenue when the defendant opened his car door and hit the victim’s car. When the victim got out of his car to inspect the damage, Finley allegedly attacked the man, prosecutors said.

Finley, a Brooklyn resident, was convicted of first-degree assault following a two-week trial. He faces up to 25 years in prison. Finley will be sentenced next month.

“We hope this verdict provides the victim with some measure of peace as he continues to recover from

sustained injuries,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.