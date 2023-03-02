Police are searching for this man they said impersonated a police officer. (NYPD)

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A man impersonated a cop while robbing a man at a bank in Queens, according to authorities.

The victim, 64, was inside an ATM vestibule of a TD Bank around 3 a.m. on Jan. 26. Police said an unknown man knocked on the glass. When the victim went to open the door, the suspect blocked the door, not letting the victim leave.

Police said the suspect showed the victim a corkscrew and told him he was the police. Then, the suspect threatened the victim while demanding money, according to the NYPD.

The victim gave the man around $400, then the suspect left the bank on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ and on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.