Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home on Nov. 18, 2022. (PIX11)

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed to death three women in Queens in November, according to police.

Jabari Burrell, 22, is charged with three counts of murder for the deaths of three members of the same family at a home in Queens on Nov. 18, NYPD officials said.

Burrell, who police said was the nephew of one of the victims, was arrested in Virginia in November. He was extradited to New York City and charged with murder Friday.

The fatal stabbings happened at a home on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens. The victims – 65-year-old Hyacinth Brown-Johnson, 47-year-old Latoya Gordon and 26-year-old Patrice Johnson – were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies were discovered by a health aide who went to the home each day to care for the 26-year-old woman, who was paralyzed and bedridden, police said.

Brown-Johnson was the mother of Gordon and the stepmother of Johnson, according to the NYPD.