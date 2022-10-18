Heriberto Quintana, 48, died after he was hit by a train at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station in Queens on Oct. 17, 2022. (PIX11)

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Queens man was arrested Tuesday after a fight over a cellphone resulted in a man fatally struck by a subway train, police said.

Carlos Garcia, 50, is charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of 48-year-old Queens resident Heriberto Quintana, NYPD officials announced.

Garcia and Quintana got into a fight on the northbound F train platform at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station in Queens after Quintana accidentally knocked Garcia’s cellphone out of his hand onto the track, according to police.

Garcia allegedly pushed Quintana during the fight, causing him to fall onto the subway track as the F train was entering the station, police said. Quintana was hit and killed by the train.

Garcia was taken into custody on Monday and charged the next day. NYPD officials previously said it was unclear if Garcia deliberately meant to push Quintana onto the tracks.

Quintana’s death is the ninth homicide in the New York City subway system in 2022, according to police.