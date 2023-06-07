QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alleged drunk driver was charged with manslaughter after two men died in a Queens crash on Monday, police said.

Tamir Khan, 22, was driving his car northbound on 117th Street around 4:20 a.m. when he smashed into the driver of a Toyota Camry traveling westbound on 111th Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Due to the sheer force of the crash, the Camry was sent spinning into a wooden pole, police said. Khan continued driving and struck two empty parked cars before coming to a stop, authorities said.

Both occupants in the Camry died from their injuries. The victims were identified as John Inderdeo, 64, and Charles Harris, 71.

Khan was charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and driving while intoxicated.