OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A man was charged with fatally shooting an NYPD officer’s mother on Wednesday, officials said.

Giuseppe Canzani, 41, walked up to Anna Torres’ house along 109th Avenue near 96th Street and fired multiple rounds at her when she answered, hitting her twice, according to authorities. Officials said there were two people inside the 51-year-old victim’s home when the shooting happened.

Police said officers responded to the scene at around 2:30 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Around an hour later, the suspect drove to the 106th Precinct and laid down a handgun on the sidewalk. Afterward, he was handcuffed and taken into custody, according to Commanding Officer Jerry O’Sullivan.

The Queens resident was arrested by police. He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD. Police are still determining the motive behind the killing and the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

