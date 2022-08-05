Glenn Hirsch being walked by police after arrest on murder charges. (PIX11)

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — The man accused of fatally shooting beloved Queens delivery worker Zhiwen Yan died by suicide, a police source told PIX11 News on Friday.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz released a statement confirming the death of Glenn Hirsch, who was out on bail.

“Obviously, we would have preferred to try Mr. Glenn Hirsch for the calculated murder of Mr. Zhiwen Yan in a court of law, but this is no longer an option,” Katz said in a statement. “We once again express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Zhiwen Yan, who continue to grieve his tragic and senseless loss.”

The 45-year-old Great Wall Restaurant worker was driving on his scooter after dropping off an order when Hirsch, 51, allegedly shot him on April 30, according to police. Yan died in the hospital. According to Katz, Hirsch allegedly spent months harassing the restaurant’s workers over a Chinese food order.

Hirsch killed himself before his court appearance on Friday, according to a police source.

Yan, who was his family’s sole breadwinner, left behind a wife and three children. His family created a GoFundMe page to support them.

This story comprises reporting from PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo.

Suicide prevention and mental health resources for those in need

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.