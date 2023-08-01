SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A driver is accused of killing three passengers in a fiery crash on a Queens highway three years ago, police said Tuesday.

Adama Diakite, 27, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in connection to the Oct. 6, 2020 incident, according to the NYPD.

Diakite was driving a Nissan Altima when it skipped a guard rail and crashed into a tree near North Conduit Avenue and 122nd Street in South Ozone Park at around 4 a.m., police said. The vehicle caught fire after the collision.

Three passengers, Ali Mohammed, 21, Kimani Foster, 20, and 19-year-old Dior Berkeley, died at the scene, police said. Diakite, then 24, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It was unclear why it took three years for charges to be filed, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.