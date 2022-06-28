Patrons ride the number 7 subway train Tuesday, May 24, 2016, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

HUNTERS POINT, Queens (PIX11) – A man broke a woman’s jaw when he punched her in the face while onboard a New York City subway train, police said.

It happened on a southbound 7 train near the Hunters Point Avenue station in Queens around 2:10 a.m. on June 12, according to the NYPD.

The man went up to a 39-year-old woman and punched her in the face, police said. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

The NYPD is still searching for the suspect (pictured below). He is approximately 25 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, police said.

(NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).