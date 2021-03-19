Man beats 71-year-old neighbor to death in dispute over noise in Queens building: NYPD

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police on the scene after a man, 71, is believed to have been beaten to death by his upstairs neighbor over noise complaints in Jamaica, Queens on Friday, March 19, 2021, according to the NYPD.

Police on the scene after a man, 71, is believed to have been beaten to death by his upstairs neighbor over noise complaints in Jamaica, Queens on Friday, March 19, 2021, according to the NYPD. (PIX11 News)

JAMAICA, Queens — A Queens man was taken into custody early Friday after police believe he beat his downstairs neighbor to death amid an argument over noise, according to the NYPD.

Police responded just before 1:30 a.m. to a 911 call for an assault in progress inside an apartment building at the corner of 138th Street and 90th Avenue in the Jamaica area, officials said.

Responding officers arrived to find a man, 71, unconscious and unresponsive with severe injuries inside an apartment, police said.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Police believe the victim’s upstairs neighbor, a 37-year-old man, went downstairs and confronted the man over making too much noise, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

A dispute ensued and suddenly the neighbor allegedly began to beat the victim with rebar, or some sort of metal bar, the NYPD spokesperson said.

He was taken into custody at the scene, with charges pending, according to police, who said the investigation remained ongoing Friday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Queens Videos

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

Queens borough president talks rise in anti-Asian hate crime, Cuomo allegations, vaccine distribution

Atlanta shooting highlights dangers of NYC massage parlor workers

Online job fair for Queens businesses

FAA issues final report on LaGuardia Air Train

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Friday Eve Forecast

Biden administration to reach 100 million vaccines ahead of schedule

Mimi G's DIY style: From style blogger to million-dollar business owner

How to get your friendships back on track

Get your body ready for Spring

Queens borough president talks rise in anti-Asian hate crime, Cuomo allegations, vaccine distribution

Tips to boost your mood and inspire happiness

Heavy rain Thursday before sun returns Friday, through the weekend

Up and down temps ahead for tri-state

@PIX11News on Twitter