Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly beat and robbed a victim over a vape dispute on Tuesday, Sept. 5. (NYPD)

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was assaulted and robbed during a spat over a vape on a Queens’ subway train on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 4:03 p.m. when a 36-year-old man asked the suspect, who was sitting next to him, to stop smoking his vape on the R train, police said. The two got into an argument which led to the suspect punching the victim in the face.

Once the train pulled into the 36th Street Station, both of them got off and the suspect began attacking the victim on the platform, punching him several times on the head, police said. The assailant then stole $200 from the victim’s pocket before running away.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital for treatment and stitches. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.