LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A man was attacked with his own hockey stick inside a subway station in Queens Tuesday, police said.

The 54-year-old victim saw an attack going on at the platform of the northbound E train inside the 23rd Street-Ely Avenue station at around 5:30 p.m., authorities said. When the victim attempted to intervene, the suspect headbutted him, grabbed the victim’s hockey stick and used it to hit him in the back of the neck. The suspect fled the scene, leaving the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police sought help from the public in finding the suspect, who they described as being around 30 years old and with a medium build and bald head.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).