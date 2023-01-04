Police are searching for two individuals they said attacked a man on New Year’s Day with a metal pipe. (NYPD)

QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was attacked with a metal pipe after an argument in Queens on New Year’s Day, according to police.

The victim, 22, was in front of a building on Roosevelt Avenue near 80th Street on the border of Jackson Heights and Elmhurst around 6:20 a.m. when he got into a war of words with two unknown men. Police said the men used a metal pipe to hit the victim several times in the head and body after the argument.

The two men left on foot, leaving the victim with a cut on the head. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.