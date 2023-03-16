NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 34-year-old man was beaten with a metal pipe after an argument in Queens last month, police told PIX11 News on Thursday.

The victim was arguing with the assailant on Roosevelt Avenue and Elmhurst around 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 13, according to the NYPD. The attacker then bashed the victim several times with a metal pipe before running away, police said.

First responders transported to the victim to a hospital for injuries to his head and body.

Investigators on Thursday released surveillance images of the suspect, asking for tips from anyone who recognizes him. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and a black baseball cap.

