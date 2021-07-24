Man attacked by Queens teens to hold event with mayoral candidate Sliwa

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens — A man who was attacked by teenagers in Queens Friday night is holding an event with mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa.

The incident occurred Friday night at 9 p.m. at 75th Street and Juniper Boulevard in Middle Village, the NYPD said. A 44-year-old man was walking his dog in the area when the teens attacked him, hitting him over the head with a bottle. The man received cuts to the top of his head and lip.

No arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing.

The victim is holding a joint press conference Saturday with Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, noted for his founding of the Guardian Angels and attempted tough-on-crime stance. The Angels will be going on patrols after the event.

