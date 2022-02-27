LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on Sunday who allegedly kicked a woman down the stairs of a subway station, then repeatedly hit her in the head with a hammer.

Williams Blount, 57, was taken into custody on charges of attempted murder, robbery and assault.

The victim, also 57, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She suffered a fractured skull and bleeding of the brain in the Thursday attack at the Queens Plaza station.

Police said the woman is a research scientist who was leaving her job at the city Health Department building in Long Island City when she was attacked. Blount allegedly grabbed her purse during the violent incident.

The assault was unprovoked, Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

Transit Chief Jason Wilcox said the Queens Plaza station is “an important station” given its high traffic. Because of this, it “receives additional coverage” from police.

“In terms of our focus, we are working very hard to keep subways safe,” he said.