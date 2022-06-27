RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Ridgewood recording studio, according to authorities.

Alutheimeen Imaduddeen, 21, was arrested Saturday morning in Queens on charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to the June 6 incident, officials said. In the same announcement, authorities identified the victim as Tyda Darden, also 21.

Darden, of Brooklyn, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head outside the studio on Wyckoff Avenue near Schaefer Street, investigators said at the time. Police are yet to disclose a suspected motive in the killing.

Imaduddeen, also of Brooklyn, was held in lieu of $50,000 bail following a Sunday court appearance, public records show.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).