Man arrested in fatal Queens subway stabbing: police

MASPETH, Queens — A Queens man has been arrested and charged in a fatal stabbing that took place in the subway system Friday, police said.

The incident took place on the southbound platform of the M/R line at Grand Avenue at around 5:42 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found an unidentified adult man, unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his upper chest.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, police arrested Marc Albano, 34, and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the stabbing.

