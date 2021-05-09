Man arrested in fatal Queens subway stabbing: police

Queens
Posted: / Updated:

MASPETH, Queens — A Queens man has been arrested and charged in a fatal stabbing that took place in the subway system Friday, police said.

The incident took place on the southbound platform of the M/R line at Grand Avenue at around 5:42 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found an unidentified adult man, unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his upper chest.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, police arrested Marc Albano, 34, and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the stabbing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Astoria mom needs 89-year-old grandfather's help to clean up flooding mess

Funeral for NYPD officer killed by alleged drunk driver in Queens

Funeral held for NYPD officer killed by alleged drunk driver

Man killed as car crashes into Queens outdoor dining structure

1 killed, 1 hurt in Queens outdoor dining crash

Allegedly drunk driver who killed NYPD officer in hit-and-run knew she ‘hit something,’ court doc says

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter