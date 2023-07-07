QUEENS (PIX11) — Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of his brother, whose body was found stuffed into a garbage bag, and his mother in Queens on Thursday.

Roscoe Danielson, 40, has been charged with concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and a slew of other offensives in connection with the deaths of two of his family members.

Investigators found a man’s remains in a garbage bag along 104th Street on Wednesday, according to the NYPD. He has been identified as 31-year-old Kyle Danielson, of Queens, the suspect’s brother, police said.

Police conducted a wellness check at 32-47 104 Street on Thursday and also found a 58-year-old woman’s body inside the home. The city’s medical examiner will determine the victim’s cause of death.