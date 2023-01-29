Police said the man on the left shot another man Saturday night. (Credit: NYPD)

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges on Sunday, months after he allegedly fatally shot a man at close range in Queens.

Jovan Springer, a 29-year-old Brooklyn resident, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the March 26, 2022 shooting of Pete Panthier. Springer allegedly shot Panthier, 26, in the neck and head.

The deadly attack was caught on video. Footage shows the shooter walk alongside Panthier before pulling out the gun and opening fire.