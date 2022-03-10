ASTORIA, Queens — Police arrested a man in connection with a Queens shooting that killed a school safety agent celebrating her birthday.

Two others were injured in the shooting that killed Mye Johnson in December. They were outside the Solletto Lounge on Steinway Street in Astoria on Thursday when several people opened fire, NYPD Deputy Chief Julie Morrill said.

Johnson’s boyfriend, who was one of the people wounded, and the woman’s ex got into an argument that escalated, sources told PIX11 News at the time of the shooting. Johnson, 27, died at the hospital after she was shot in the torso and leg. Another 27-year-old woman was shot in the left knee.

Police arrested Quasawn Williams, 29, on charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police have not yet made additional arrests in the shooting.

Johnson joined the School Safety Division in 2017, but she’d been on medical leave since the summer of 2020.

“Today, we tragically lost one of our School Safety Agents, SSA Mye Johnson,” NYPD School Safety tweeted after the shooting. “The entire School Safety Division sends thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Mye.”