Man arrested in Astoria shooting that killed bystander: police

ASTORIA, Queens — Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that killed a woman in Astoria last month. 

Dajuan Williams, 19, was taken into custody and faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said Thursday.

Gudelia Vallinas, 37, was shot on Broadway in Astoria on March 12 and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to authorities.

Vallinas was standing in the street when several people involved in a foot chase shot at each other, sources told the New York Post and the Daily News. 

Authorities do not believe Vallinas was the intended target of the gunfire.

