QUEENS (PIX11) — Police arrested a Brooklyn man for swinging a pickaxe while on a subway train in Queens, the NYPD said.

At 4:09 p.m. Friday, a subway rider called 911 about a man swinging the pickaxe on a southbound A train at the Beach 67th Street subway station. Officers took the suspect, 27-year-old Obadiah Lashley, into custody without incident. He was charged with menacing and reckless endangerment.

“It must’ve been a harrowing call for our 911 operator to hear & relay – a report by a straphanger of a man swinging an axe on an A-train,” the NYPD Transit Bureau posted on Twitter. “Thankfully with our enhanced deployment, District 23 officers were at the ready, intercepting the moving train & taking the man into custody.”

No injuries were reported from the incident, police said.