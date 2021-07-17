Man arrested for Queens attempted kidnapping charged with assaulting police officer: NYPD

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — A man arrested Friday for an attempted kidnapping in Queens has now been accused of assaulting a police officer, the NYPD said Saturday.

James McGonagle, 24, was arrested Friday in connection with the incident. He’s been charged with attempted kidnapping and child endangerment.

McGonagle was being processed, and during the processing, he punched an officer in the face, according to authorities. He’s since had that charge added.

According to the NYPD, the kidnapping attempt happened around 8 p.m. in Richmond Hill, near the corner of Hillside and Myrtle avenues.

Surveillance footage shows one man hop out of a maroon car, grab the child and quickly put the boy in the back seat of the vehicle. All the while, a second man sat in the front passenger seat of the car.

When the unidentified man got back in the driver’s seat, the boy’s mother, 45, rushed to the passenger side of the car and was able to pull her son to safety through the front passenger window, authorities said.

Diaz, son Jacob and her two other children can be seen in the video bravely rushing to the car to help save the boy.

McGonagle and the other man quickly sped off, heading southbound on Hillside Avenue and then westbound on Jamaica Avenue, according to the NYPD.

At least one other man remains at large in connection with the attempted kidnapping. The second man was described as between 50 and 60 years old with eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).