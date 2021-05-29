Man arrested, charged with spray painting, vandalizing at least 46 cars in Queens: police

QUEENS — A man has finally been arrested over a series of cars that were being vandalized with spray paint in Queens over the past two months.

Herberto Torres, 57, was charged with 46 counts each of graffiti, criminal mischief and possession of a graffiti instrument Friday. The NYPD Transit police had originally reported at least 60 cars had been vandalized in the Astoria/Woodside area.

PIX11 News first reported in mid-May that a series of 20 cars with a red “A” spray-painted and tires slashed that has happened in Queens recently. Police said later that week that over 60 have been vandalized over the past two months.

The letter A was painted onto 22 parked and unoccupied vehicles on 33rd Avenue from 23rd Avenue to Ditmas Avenue sometime late Wednesday into early Thursday, officials said.

A family PIX11 spoke to spent Thursday evening rubbing away the red “A” graffitied on the side door of their vehicle.

Not far away in Woodside, a building near 51st Avenue and 63rd Street also had the letter A spray painted onto it on Tuesday, police said.

Some of the letters spray painted onto the cars were in red and others were in white. There was also a circle painted around some of the A’s.

“I just bought the car,” a man named Brian told PIX11. “I just ran down to get something from my car and I saw [the vandalism]. It’s crazy, but it is what it is. Hopefully the insurance covers it.”

Also on Tuesday, a man told police his 2013 Hyundai, parked near 64th Street and 51st Avenue, was damaged with white spray paint. The tires were each slashed.