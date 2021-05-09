Man arrested, charged for fatally beating, sexually abusing Queens woman: police

JAMAICA, Queens — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal beating and sexual abuse of a Queens woman Saturday, police said.

The incident took place inside a building on Winchester Boulevard in Jamaica at around 8:41 a.m. Officers arrived as EMS were providing emergency care to a woman who was unconscious and unresponsive with bruising on her face and neck.

The victim, 65, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police arrested Pushka Sharma, 28, and charged him with murder and sex abuse. The investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

