Man arrested after woman, 75, suffers face fractures in unprovoked Queens attack: NYPD

Queens

Police have asked for help identifying this man in connection with an assault in Queens. (NYPD)

CORONA, Queens — Police arrested a man who punched a 75-year-old woman in the face, causing severe injuries, in Queens last week, according to the NYPD.

Christian Batista, 24, was arrested on Monday and charged with second- and third-degree assault, police said.

The Queens man was accused of slugging the victim so hard she fell to the ground. She suffered a fractured nose and right orbital bone, according to police.

The unprovoked attack happened around 2:30 p.m. on May 26 near 97th Place and 57th Avenue in Corona, Queens, police said.

The victim was treated at a hospital after the attack.

