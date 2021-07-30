Suspect Jonathan Perez, 34, accused of attacking and robbing an 11-year-old girl in Jackson Heights, Queens on July 25, 2021, according to police. (PIX11 News)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Police made an arrest Thursday in an attack on an 11-year-old girl who was dragged into an alley and robbed at knifepoint last weekend, according to the NYPD.

Officers took 34-year-old Jonathan Perez, of Queens, into custody on charges including robbery, assault, kidnapping, menacing and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, authorities said.

The arrest came just four days after the violent robbery police called “sexually motivated.”

The NYPD said Perez has two prior arrests, including a June robbery and soliciting a prostitute in 2018.

According to police, the girl was heading to the grocery store Sunday morning when the man approached her from behind near the corner of 86th Street and Northern Boulevard in the Jackson Heights nieghborhood.

Officials said he grabbed the child by the throat, ripped her face mask off and dragged her into an alleyway.

He held her down and pressed a sharp metal object against her throat while making threatening sexual statements and demanding to know the victim’s age, police said.

The suspect snatched the girl’s house keys, $20 in cash and a reusable grocery bag before fleeing, cops said.

According to authorities, the child was treated for a throat laceration at a nearby hospital.