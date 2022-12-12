Police tape outside a Queens home where three women were found stabbed to death on Nov. 18, 2022. (credit: PIX11)

QUEENS (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was arraigned Monday on murder charges in the stabbing deaths of his grandmother and two other relatives in Queens, officials said.

Jabari Burrell, 22, allegedly killed the women in November. A relative and health aide found the bodies the next day. One victim was dead on the floor of a bedroom, another was dead in her bed while the third woman was dead on the floor nearby.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy. The defendant is alleged to have turned on three family members who had opened their home to him, his grandmother and two aunts, one of whom was disabled by cerebral palsy,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “They were defenseless against his brutal rage. He fled but was extradited and will now face justice.”

Burrell allegedly fled the Queens home in his grandma’s minivan, officials said. Virginia State Police arrested him in the van on the side of Interstate 95 in Prince George County, Virginia on Nov. 19.

During the investigation, officers recovered blood-stained knives in the bathroom, the kitchen sink and from a kitchen drawer. They also found knives in a bedroom and living room.

The alleged stabber was arraigned on an eight-count indictment. He’s been charged with three counts of murder in the first and second degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Burrell faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted.

Police said the three victims were 6 years old, 26 years old and 47 years old, police said. The 68-year-old woman was the mother of the 47-year-old woman and the stepmother of the 26-year-old woman, according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old woman was paralyzed and bedridden.