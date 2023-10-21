QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man and a woman were found dead, in what police believe to be a murder-suicide in Queens early Saturday.

Officers discovered a 33-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the head on the second floor of a Queens apartment around 2: 44 a.m. inside 73-22 69th Place, according to the NYPD.

According to police, the two were boyfriend and girlfriend and they both lived in the same apartment. First responders pronounced the couple dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

