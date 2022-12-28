FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A man allegedly stabbed a Queens mother after intentionally hitting her with his car in front of her home Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Stephen Giraldo, 36, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Giraldo was driving his Ford Explorer eastbound on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing when he allegedly hit Sophie Giraldo, 41, just before 5:30 a.m., police said. The woman was taken to the hospital and remained in critical condition, as of Wednesday morning. The woman’s three sons, ages 11, 9 and 6, were in the vehicle but were not injured, police said.

After the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the woman, police said. The weapon was recovered at the scene.

The man and the woman had a relationship, but it remained unclear whether they were married, estranged or divorced, according to sources.

A source told PIX11 News that the man is an MTA bus operator, and the MTA confirmed he is being held out of service without pay pending the completion of the investigation.

