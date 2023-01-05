Authorities has identified a man, 32, wanted in connection to a robbery in Queens in December. (Credit: NYPD)

QUEENS (PIX11) — The NYPD has identified a man wanted in connection to a robbery in Queens in December.

Sidiky Gassama, 32, allegedly robbed an 85-year-old woman with a walker in a Queens parking garage on Dec. 9 in the vicinity of 74-10 35th Ave. around 7 p.m., police said.

The suspect took the victim’s purse, containing her credit cards and identification, before running into the 74th Street and Roosevelt Avenue train station, authorities said. The woman suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.

Gassama is described to be 5-foot-8, 200 pounds, with a heavy build and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with the White Sox logo on the front, a light-colored face mask, a black winter jacket with yellow trim, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.