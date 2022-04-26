FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — David Bonola, the man accused of stabbing a Queens mother nearly 60 times and dumping her body inside a duffel bag near a park, was expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Bonola was the handyman and ex-lover of the victim, Orsolya Gaal, according to police. It was an affair that allegedly turned deadly on April 16, just minutes after Gaal returned home from seeing a show and enjoying a nightcap at a local gastropub.

Officials said Bonola confronted the 51-year-old inside her basement and allegedly stabbed her 58 times. Bonola, 44, then put Gaal’s body into her son’s hockey bag and left it near Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway — about a half-mile from her home in Forest Hills.

A man walking his dog found the bag and called the police, according to sources. Police said a trail of blood led them from the scene near Forest Park to Gaal’s home.

Sources told PIX11 News, Bonola sent a chilling text to Gaal’s husband, who was out of town at the time, threatening to kill his whole family. The husband was cooperating with police and turned over his cellphone.

Investigators later found boots, a shirt and bloody bandages. They determined Bonola got medical treatment for wounds to both hands, according to police.

After he was taken into custody on Thursday, police said Bonola made incriminating statements. He faces charges of murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon. Bonola has no prior arrests police know of.