QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — An 81-year-old man was attacked and robbed while walking down a Queens street last month, police said Sunday.

The suspect punched the victim in the face near 11-44 Foam Place in Far Rockaway on Feb. 28 at around 12:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The assailant then stole $150 from the man before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).