Pictured is the red SUV which was used by the robbers who allegedly attacked an 81-year-old man to flee the scene. (Credit: NYPD)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A pair of robbers hit a man multiple times, seriously injuring him, in Queens Friday morning, police said.

The 81-year-old victim was in Jackson Heights around 6 a.m. when the suspects got out of a red SUV and punched and kneed him all over his body, according to authorities. They took his messenger bag, cellphone and $15 before riding off in the SUV, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of broken ribs, lacerations and bruising.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police released a photo of the SUV believed to be involved in the incident. They asked the public for any information that could lead to an arrest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).