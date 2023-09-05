The suspect pictured is wanted for allegedly hitting a man with a rock in Queens on Sept. 4, 2023, police said. (Courtesy: NYPD)

NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) – A 76-year-old man was smacked in the head with a rock by an assailant in Queens on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in front of 104-27 37th Dr. in North Corona around 9:45 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The assailant approached the 76-year-old man and struck him in the head with a rock, then fled on foot, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital after the attack, authorities said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who hasn’t been arrested.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

