QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 71-year-old man was assaulted inside a Queens mall over a seat dispute earlier this month, police said.

The incident occurred July 5, inside the Queens Center Mall after the suspect told an 88-year-old woman to get up from her seat so he could sit down, police said. The woman’s son, a 71-year-old man, tried to intervene and was punched and kicked several times by the assailant.

The victim sustained deep cuts to the face and head and was taken to Forest Hills Hospital, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).