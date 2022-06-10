FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A man was hit with a gun in the head multiple times during a robbery in Queens on Wednesday, police said.

The 63-year-old victim was on his way out of the 75th Avenue subway station when he was approached by two people at around 8 p.m., authorities said. One of them pulled out a gun and hit the victim in the head several times before both of them took his watch, jewelry and around $1,000.

The suspects fled into the subway station, leaving the man with lacerations to his head, according to officials. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police asked the public for any information leading to arrests in connection to the assault.

