QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 61-year-old man was attacked and carjacked in Queens last month, police said Wednesday.

The victim was sitting in his Toyota SUV near 190-40 99 Ave. in Hollis when the suspects punched him in the face and took his car at around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 20, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

