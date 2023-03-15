ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A 61-year-old man was found dead in Queens home on Tuesday evening, police said.

Authorities found the man with blood coming from his mouth in the apartment on 35th Avenue in Astoria at around 6:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man had no other signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).