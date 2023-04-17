QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man sought for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Queens seven years ago is believed to be back in New York City, according to law enforcement sources.

Police on Monday released a photo of the suspect, Eddie Yos, 52, who allegedly attacked the victim, now 18, on June 21, 2016, according to the NYPD. Sources said Yos had dated the girl’s mother.

Police said Yos has a heavy build with short salt and pepper hair and a goatee.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).