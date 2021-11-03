Man, 52, arrested in death of woman found in vestibule of Queens building

Queens

FLUSHING, Queens — A man was arrested in connection to the death of a woman found in the vestibule of a Queens building Monday night, police said.

Qiuming Wan, 52, was taken into custody Tuesday night and faces charges of murder and aggravated sex abuse, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Flushing residential building just before 11:30 p.m. after a 911 call of an assault in progress in the building, located on Main Street near 56th Avenue, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman, 29, unconscious and unresponsive in the building’s vestibule area, authorities said.

The woman, later identified as Jiaomei Zhou, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death has been deemed a homicide.

Police said while the victim had no apparent signs of trauma, she did have bleeding around the vaginal area.

Wan had been taken in for questioning shortly after police responded to building.

According to authorities, the victim was seen earlier coming from a second floor apartment in the building.

Wan lives in the building where Zhou was found dead, police said.

It was not immediately known if the victim and suspect knew each other, and the circumstances surrounding the incident were not disclosed.

