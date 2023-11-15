EAST ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A man was killed during an attempted robbery in Queens on Wednesday, according to police.

The 43-year-old victim was found with a head injury after a call of a person hit by a car near 85th Street and 25th Avenue around 3 p.m., officials said.

The victim saw a man trying to break into his car, according to police. The man went to his car, which caused the alleged thief to leave the area. While trying to leave the area in another vehicle, the car hit the victim, police told PIX11 News.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said it is unclear if the suspected thief was the driver of the car that hit the victim or if there is a second suspect, and police have not yet released the victim’s name.

